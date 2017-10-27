FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2 Texas lawn-care workers die of carbon monoxide poisoning

 
LUCAS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a father and son found dead inside their lawn-service van in North Texas died from carbon monoxide poisoning rather than what investigators initially believed was exposure to chemicals.

Collin County sheriff’s Capt. Jim Moody identified the men Friday as 72-year-old Lyle John Powell and 49-year-old Ross John Powell.

Moody says the two were working Wednesday in a neighborhood in Lucas, northeast of Dallas, when they returned to the van and were quickly overcome by fumes from a generator.

The men died at the scene and a sheriff’s deputy and at least three firefighters who responded to the emergency call also were overcome by fumes and were treated at a hospital.

Officials had said Thursday that they believed the men were handling chemicals when they succumbed.