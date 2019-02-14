FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Co-worker admits killing Ohio woman, leaving body in trunk

 
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to killing a co-worker whose body was found in her car trunk nearly four years ago.

Daniel Myers pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges Wednesday in a deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty.

A Sandusky County judge sentenced him to life in prison with no chance of parole. Myers declined to comment during the hearing.

Authorities in April 2015 found the body of 28-year-old Heather Bogle in her car trunk at an apartment complex in Clyde.

Investigators say that the Fremont woman was shot and beaten and went missing after leaving work at a plant where she and Myers worked.