Israeli drone comes under fire over Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Thursday that one of its drones came under fire in Lebanese airspace.

In a statement, the army said an anti-aircraft missile was “launched over Lebanese territory” toward the drone, but the aircraft was not hit.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said a large explosion was heard near the southern town of Nabatiyeh and that Israeli spy aircraft were flying overhead at the time. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah later said its fighters confronted with the appropriate weapons an enemy drone in the skies of southern Lebanon and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006. Israel frequently sends drones over southern Lebanon to monitor the activities of the Iranian-backed group.