FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

North Dakota regulators seek to fine TigerSwan up to $2M

By BLAKE NICHOLSON
 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are seeking up to $2 million in fines from a North Carolina company that handled security for the developer of the heavily protested Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The figure is in an Oct. 30 complaint that the Private Investigative and Security Board filed against TigerSwan through the administrative process. The board is also appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court its recent loss in a civil case it brought against the company in which it sought an unspecified amount in fines.

The board sued TigerSwan in June 2017, alleging that the company illegally operated in North Dakota without a state license in 2016 and 2017, when thousands of people who fear environmental harm from the pipeline flocked to the state to protest the project that is now moving North Dakota oil to Illinois.

TigerSwan maintained that it provided consulting services to Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners that don’t require a North Dakota license and that any investigative work occurred in North Carolina, outside of the board’s jurisdiction.

Other news
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages

A state district judge this year dismissed the board’s civil complaint , refusing to ban TigerSwan from the state and concluding that any decision on whether the company should be fined should be made administratively. That led to the appeal.

Board attorney Monte Rogneby alleges in the administrative complaint that TigerSwan had as many as a dozen people in North Dakota during the protest period, working on a range of tasks including consulting, fence engineering, report writing and information technology.

TigerSwan attorney Lynn Boughey said activities such as consulting and putting information in a report don’t constitute investigative or security work under state law. He also called the fine amount the board is seeking “outrageous.”

“They’re trying to reimburse themselves for their foolish decision to come after the wrong people,” he said.

The civil case has cost the board tens of thousands of dollars and forced it to dip into financial reserves and delay payment of some legal bills, according to records The Associated Press obtained last month through an open records request. TigerSwan also is suing the board for at least $135,000 in attorney fees.

Rogneby and Board Executive Director John Shorey III have said the board is not struggling financially and that it continues to pursue the civil case because it has a duty to protect the public from unlicensed operators and wants the state Supreme Court to clarify the board’s ability to seek relief in lower courts.

“That’s an important issue for the board to get resolved,” Rogneby said. “It protects not only this case but future cases.”

TigerSwan is asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal.

___

Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NicholsonBlake