North Korea wants UN staff cut, but UN says they’re vital

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

North Korea wants UN staff cut, but UN says they’re vital

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea wants the number of U.N. international staff in the country reduced by the end of the year over what it claims is the politicization of aid by parties hostile to its government, but the United Nations says the mission’s current “light footprint” is vital.

Kim Chang Min, secretary general of North Korea’s National Coordinating Committee, said in a letter to the U.N. resident coordinator in North Korea that in recent years “U.N. supported programs failed to bring the results as desired due to the politicization of U.N. assistance by hostile forces.” It did not identify those parties.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that “we’re in dialogue at this point on the issue of cutting international aid staff in DPRK,” the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

But Dujarric added that U.N. and international organizations reached over 2 million people with humanitarian aid in 2018, including food, nutrition and health projects.

Other news
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

“U.N. operations already have a light footprint on the ground and continued capacity at current levels is vital for ensuring continued U.N. support for critical food security, water, nutrition programming as well as mobilizing resources,” he said.

Kim’s letter to U.N. coordinator Tapan Mishra, a copy of which was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, says North Korea values its collaboration with U.N. agencies and appreciates Mishra’s efforts “to reactivate U.N. support in the DPRK.”

But, the letter adds, “we are compelled to consider the reduction of international staffs resident in the DPRK, taking into account the fact that the scope and amount of U.N. intervention in the country run dramatically low due to politicization of aid by hostile forces.”

Kim said that by year’s end, the number of international staff for the U.N. Development Program must be cut from six to one or two, at the World Health Organization from six to four, and at the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF from 13 to 11 or 12. In addition, he said the U.N. World Food Program needs to adjust its international staff according to the amount of food aid to be provided in the strategic plan for 2019-2021.

The letter comes at a time of stalled U.S.-North Korea nuclear negotiations and weeks before world leaders gather at the U.N. General Assembly for their annual meeting.

North Korea had initially told the United Nations it was sending a Cabinet-level minister to the General Assembly meeting that starts Sept. 24. But the latest updated speakers list downgrades its participation to the “chief of delegation,” which usually means the country’s U.N. ambassador though it could also be an even lower ranking government official.