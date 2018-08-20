FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Louisiana inmate dies after fight with another prisoner

 
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — One inmate has died after a fight inside a Louisiana prison, and officials say another could face criminal charges.

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections says in a news release that 58-year-old Dolan Franklin died after being removed from life support Monday at a Baton Rouge hospital. Franklin was in a fight in Sunday morning with 40-year-old Robert Clark.

Franklin had been in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since 1993, serving a life sentence for second-degree murder from St. James Parish.

Clark has been imprisoned since 2014 for a 75-year sentence for armed robbery from Bossier Parish.

West Feliciana Parish Deputies and Department of Corrections detectives are investigating Frankiln’s death. An autopsy will be done this week, and the news release says criminal charges could be filed.

