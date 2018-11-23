Woman arrested in stabbing death of Georgia man

PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a weekend stabbing death in eastern Georgia.

News outlets reported that 25-year-old Domonique Collins of Pembroke was arrested Tuesday and charged in Sunday’s death of 26-year-old Ragee Mincey.

Mincey was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped the Pembroke Police Department and determined that Collins and Mincey were living together.

Collins is being held at the Bryan County Jail. There was no word on an attorney for her.