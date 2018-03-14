Man convicted in shooting death of wife ordered released

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge in Las Vegas has ordered the release of a former Air Force technical sergeant who was convicted last week of a reduced charge in the shooting death of his wife.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti on Tuesday ordered the release from jail of 46-year-old Jarom Boyes.

Boyes was charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of 24-year-old Melissa Boyes but jurors on Friday convicted him of involuntary manslaughter.

Boyes was taken into custody in May 2013. Togliatti says the nearly five years that Boyes has served are “far beyond the maximum sentence Nevada law allows for involuntary manslaughter.”

A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 31. Defense attorney Gabriel Grasso says Boyes plans to appeal the conviction.

