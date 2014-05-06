United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Testimony: Drug argument preceded killings

 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The sister of one victim of a Bangor triple killing testified Tuesday that one of the defendants had confronted her about the victim’s new drug source shortly before the killings.

Katelyn Lugdon, 19, of Greenbush told the court Nicholas Sexton was irate as he questioned her about where Lugdon’s sister was now buying drugs, WZON-TV reported. She said Sexton pushed her into a corner in a Brewer motel room and demanded to know her sister’s drug source.

Lugdon testified that the altercation happened less than two days before her sister, Nicolle Ashley Lugdon, 24, of Eddington, was one of three people found in a burned car in a Bangor parking lot. Another victim, Daniel Thomas Borders, 26, of Hermon, was Katelyn Lugdon’s boyfriend. The other victim was Lucas Alan Tuscano, 28, of Bradford.

Prosecutors allege Sexton and co-defendant Randall Daluz were drug traffickers angry over losing a client.

Daluz, 36, of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Sexton, 33, of Warwick, Rhode Island, are charged with three counts of murder and one count of arson. The trial is set to continue Wednesday.

Katelyn Lugdon is being held on failure to appear charges at Penobscot County Jail after she allegedly skipped an interview with prosecutors about her sister’s death.