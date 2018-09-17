FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge announces new hunt plan

 
Share

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Hunters can now target a larger number of animals at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan.

Mlive.com reports that under a new hunt plan, hunters can go after migratory birds, upland game species such as turkey and small game such as red foxes, in specifically designated areas in the refuge that are consistent with state regulations.

The small game hunting season opened on Saturday and the refuge will host a Youth Deer Hunt on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. Archery deer hunts will open on Oct. 5 and waterfowl hunts will open Oct. 13 by lottery.

For more information on the hunt plan, this year’s hunts, regulations and a map of the property, call the refuge office at 989-777-5930.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com