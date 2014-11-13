Vatican rep: 2015 ‘ideal time’ for pope NY visit

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Vatican rep: 2015 ‘ideal time’ for pope NY visit

By CARA ANNA
 
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Vatican’s envoy to the United Nations strongly hinted that Pope Francis would visit New York next year to address world leaders at the General Assembly, saying Thursday that the coming 70th anniversary of the world body would be “the ideal time.”

Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the permanent observer of the Holy See, also told The Associated Press that “if he comes to Philadelphia, he will come to New York.”

Pope Francis in August confirmed that he wants to visit the United States in 2015 and that he’d like to go to Philadelphia for a family rally. The pope added that he’s also been invited by President Barack Obama and Congress and by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Auza spoke Thursday about a coming exhibition of centuries-old manuscripts related to St. Francis of Assisi that will be on display later this month at the United Nations and then in Brooklyn. Pope Francis, a Jesuit from Argentina, was the first to name himself after the 13th-century friar who gave up his wealth to minister to the poor.

Other news
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

“Everybody hopes that this exhibition of St. Francis would be a kind of an announcement” of a papal visit, Auza said.

Then he dropped another hint, comparing the rare exhibition to the Vatican’s loaning of the Michelangelo masterpiece “Pieta” for a popular World’s Fair exhibit in New York in 1964 — which was followed months later by the first visit by a reigning pope to the U.S.

Pope Paul VI addressed the U.N. on that historic visit.

“We hope this same sense of celebration will take place this time,” Auza said of the new exhibition. He added it’s likely that only the pope himself will make an official announcement of his travel plans.

The fragile manuscripts from the 13th and 14th centuries feature the first writings related to St. Francis, including the famous Canticle of the Creatures, a poetic celebration of nature and “our sister Mother Earth, who feeds us and rules us.”

The work is seen as the beginning of Italian literature.

The manuscripts, on display in the United States for the first time, are set to arrive Friday and will be on display at the U.N. from Nov. 17-28.

“We think the exhibition could be a good presentation of the message the pope will give us in September 2015,” when the annual U.N. General Assembly of world leaders meets, said Natalia Quintavalle, the consul general of Italy in New York.