The Latest: Co-owner honors 4 slain North Dakota workers

 
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on bodies found at a business in Mandan, North Dakota (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

The co-owner of a North Dakota property management business where four employees were killed has delivered an emotional tribute to the victims, including her husband.

Jackie Fakler spoke in the lobby of the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan on Friday. Pictures of Robert Fakler, Adam Fuehrer and married co-workers Lois Cobb and William Cobb were shown on a screen behind her.

Earlier Friday, 44-year-old Chad Isaak appeared in court on murder charges in Monday’s slayings.

Jackie Fakler told stories about the four workers, at times drawing laughter. She said Robert Fakler would be telling everybody to “suck it up” and not waste time on him. She said they “will truly be missed.”

Jackie Fakler did not take questions from reporters.

___

2:10 p.m.

A judge has set $1 million cash bond for a North Dakota man accused of killing four people, citing the “heinous nature” of the crimes.

Chad Isaak, a 44-year-old chiropractor and Navy veteran, faces four murder charges in the slayings Monday in the city of Mandan.

The victims’ bodies were found at the property management company where they worked. Three of the four had been stabbed and shot, and the fourth had been stabbed.

Morton County Judge James Hill said he agreed with prosecutors’ request for the $1 million bond.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said Isaak carefully planned the killings and tried to hide them. She said that raised concerns about the safety of witnesses and other employees at the property management company if he’s free on bond.

___

12:40 p.m.

A criminal complaint and affidavit accuses a North Dakota man of trying to deceive surveillance video and then bleaching weapons and his clothing after killing four people.

Chad Isaak is charged with four counts of murder in Monday’s attack at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, a town near the capital of Bismarck. All four slain were RJR employees.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Isaak entering RJR wearing brightly colored clothing, then leaving in dark clothing after the slayings. They say a search of his home found a knife with bent blade tip, parts of a handgun and clothing all bearing traces of chlorine bleach.

The complaint also says nine bullet casings were found at his house. The victims were believed to have been shot nine times. The victims were also stabbed.

The complaint doesn’t give a possible motive.

___

11:10 a.m.

The owner of a mobile home park where a man arrested in the slayings four people in North Dakota lived says the suspect “never attracted any attention.”

Forty-four-year-old Chad Isaak is due in court Friday, a day after his arrest on suspicion of killing the business owner and three employees at the business that managed the mobile home park. Police say he shot and stabbed the victims, but they don’t yet have a motive for the slayings.

Rolf Eggers says he bought the mobile home park in Washburn last fall and Isaak “came with the park.” Eggers says that he didn’t know Isaak. He says neighbors never complained about him.

The mobile home park is in Washburn, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the Mandan management company, RJR Maintenance and Management.

Eggers says he hasn’t been contacted by law enforcement.

___

9:25 a.m.

A chiropractor suspected of killing four people at a property management business in North Dakota is due in court.

Forty-four-year-old Chad Isaak is jailed after his arrest Thursday on suspicion of killing the business owner and three employees in Mandan. Authorities say he shot and stabbed the victims.

Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said authorities do not yet have a motive, but that Isaak lived on property managed by the company, RJR Maintenance and Management. Police found the bodies on Monday.

Isaak was expected to appear in court Friday afternoon. He’s not yet been formally charged.

He lives in Washburn, which is 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mandan.