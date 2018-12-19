FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Professor arrested at 2012 protest at DSU continues lawsuit

 
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than six years after an on-campus protest resulted in his arrest, a professor’s legal fight against Delaware State University continues.

The Delaware State News reports Jahi Issa filed a 25-page motion Dec. 10 that says surveillance video of the March 2012 incident should have been preserved instead of erased.

Issa’s ongoing federal lawsuit accuses the university of false arrest, breach of contract, defamation and retaliation. According to an April complaint, students planning to peacefully protest what they saw as DSU’s abandonment of its mission as a historically black university approached Issa.

Issa asserts he was physically assaulted by police during the protest. Charges against him were either dropped or resulted in mistrial. The university discharged him in August 2012.

The university says it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net