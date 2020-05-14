Sober living homes allege discrimination by Arizona law

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Sober living homes allege discrimination by Arizona law

By JACQUES BILLEAUD
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — A group representing sober living homes in Arizona has asked a judge to overturn a 2018 state law requiring such facilities to be licensed, arguing it’s discriminatory because it puts more burdens on them than housing programs for other disabled people.

The Arizona Recovery Housing Association said in a court filing Wednesday that licensing fees for its members are almost double those for assisted living homes, nursing care institutions and other facilities.

The group alleges the law unfairly requires the homes to set up policies to protect neighborhoods from those recovering from substance abuse. The association said no other disability group licensed by the state is required to adopt such “good neighbor” policies, such as establishing procedures for managing complaints about the homes.

“The statute was designed not to benefit the providers of housing for recovering alcoholics and substance abusers, or the recovering persons themselves, but rather was enacted with discriminatory intent to protect uncomfortable neighbors from the presence of recovering persons,” the lawsuit said.

Other news
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

The law was passed amid complaints from neighborhood groups and others that sober living homes were a nuisance. The critics complained about loud music, foul language and cigarette butts involving sober living homes.

The association said the sober living home industry has been hurt by stereotypes about people in recovery. It portrayed the homes as places where people living together under the supervision of a house manager can maintain a sober lifestyle and emphasized that the homes aren’t treatment centers.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, which is the target of the lawsuit, declined to comment on the bid to overturn the law. Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, a Republican from Phoenix who proposed the licensing requirement but who wasn’t sued in the legal challenge, declined to comment on the group’s claims.

The Arizona Recovery Housing Association said the law has forced six sober living homes to close and countless others are expected to follow suit.

The state wouldn’t grant waivers of the licensing fees for the sober living homes and explained doing so would impose a financial burden on the Department of Health Services, the lawsuit said.

The agency has threatened sober living homes with $1,000 a day fines if licensing fees aren’t paid. The state is seeking $77,000 in fees from one home, according to the lawsuit.