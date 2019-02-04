FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police: 1 dead in shooting outside Indianapolis roller rink

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting outside an Indianapolis roller rink left one person dead.

Police responded about 12:30 a.m. Monday following the shooting in the parking lot of Skateland on the city’s west side and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 32-year-old Justin Anderson.

Police say the shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument that began inside the roller rink, which had an adult skate on its schedule for Sunday night.

Police say a woman who showed up later Monday morning at a hospital with a gunshot wound to one of her arms wasn’t shot at the roller rink as she initially claimed.

The shooting is under investigation.