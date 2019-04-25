FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Figures running for Democratic Party chair

 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures is running to lead the Alabama Democratic Party.

Figures announced Thursday that she is running for party chairman. She joins a field of candidates seeking to unseat current chairwoman Nancy Worley.

The Mobile Democrat has served in the Alabama Senate since 1997. She was the first woman to serve as minority leader in the state Senate.

Figures says it will take a team effort to unify the party and that she brings political experience and an ability to bring people together.

Tabitha Isner and Will Boyd have already announced challenges to Worley. They both were Democratic nominees in last year’s election.

The Democratic National Committee ordered the Alabama party to conduct new elections after ruling there were procedural irregularities with Worley’s election in August.