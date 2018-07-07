FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Couple killed in house explosion identified

 
NEWFIELD, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a house explosion in New Jersey that claimed two lives (all times local):

Authorities have released the names of a couple killed in an explosion at their New Jersey home.

The Gloucester County prosecutor’s office says 73-year-old John Paladino and 72-year-old Carole Paladino were the only occupants of the Newfield house when the blast occurred at 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.

Prosecutors say the cause and origin of the explosion remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Multiple fire crews responded to the blast along with township police, a state police arson-bomb unit and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

10 a.m.

Authorities say a house has exploded in New Jersey, killing two people.

No foul play is suspected.

The Gloucester County prosecutor’s office says the blast in Newfield was reported at 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion.

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.