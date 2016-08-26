Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

1 dead, at least two injured in Belgium in accidental blast

 
CHIMAY, Belgium (AP) — One person was killed and at least two injured in Belgium in an accidental explosion at a sports center near the French border.

A Belgian Crisis Center staffer said early Friday that “the information that I have is that it due to an accident, probably gas. There is no link to terrorism or anything like that.” The staffer could not be named under the center’s rules.

Belgian state radio RTBF said the blast happened in the town of Chimay, 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the capital Brussels just after midnight. It quoted local rescue services as saying a number of people had been in the building at the time.

Several dozen police and firefighters were on the scene and the area had been cordoned off, but the damage was not as serious as initially feared. Windows were blown out of the two-story building, and one corner of the structure was badly damaged but there was no major collapse.

It was not known if anyone was still in the building.

Chimay has a population of about 10,000 and is known for one of Belgium’s most famous breweries.