Bobbitt lawyer to defend Radford student in stabbing

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia college student accused of stabbing her classmate has hired the attorney who defended Lorena Bobbitt at trial after she cut off her husband’s penis.

The Roanoke Times reports that Monday’s arraignment of 21-year-old Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting was canceled after the court was notified that she will be represented by Blair Howard. Cutting is charged with second-degree murder in the Thursday death of her friend, 20-year-old Alexa Cannon.

Cutting’s next hearing hasn’t been scheduled. Howard didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.

Bobbitt was acquitted by reason of insanity in the 1993 attack on her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt.

Howard also defended heiress Susan Cummings, who was charged with murder in the 1997 death of her boyfriend, and ultimately served 57 days for voluntary manslaughter.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com