FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bobbitt lawyer to defend Radford student in stabbing

 
Share

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia college student accused of stabbing her classmate has hired the attorney who defended Lorena Bobbitt at trial after she cut off her husband’s penis.

The Roanoke Times reports that Monday’s arraignment of 21-year-old Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting was canceled after the court was notified that she will be represented by Blair Howard. Cutting is charged with second-degree murder in the Thursday death of her friend, 20-year-old Alexa Cannon.

Cutting’s next hearing hasn’t been scheduled. Howard didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.

Bobbitt was acquitted by reason of insanity in the 1993 attack on her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt.

Howard also defended heiress Susan Cummings, who was charged with murder in the 1997 death of her boyfriend, and ultimately served 57 days for voluntary manslaughter.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com