FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jury convicts former bank employee accused of stealing money

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — A jury has convicted a former associate financial adviser of a Phoenix area bank accused of stealing money from dormant accounts that was meant to go to charities and others.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office says Steven Watson was found guilty this week of one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices and seven counts of thefts.

Authorities accused Watson of taking more than $169,000 from three accounts and using it for vacations, child support, vehicles and adult entertainment.

The money was intended to go to the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and family members of the deceased customers.

Authorities say Watson stole the money in 2014. They say he told bank tellers he was authorized to request cashier checks from the accounts.

Watson’s attorney, Richard Jones, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.