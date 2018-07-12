FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

6 arrested, 3 sent to hospitals in large brawl outside store

 
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Police say six people have been arrested in a brawl outside of a Louisiana store and several people were taken to hospitals, including one person with multiple stab wounds.

Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz tells news outlets police responded to reports of a fight outside of 1STOP Grocery on Tuesday and were confronted with a large crowd and multiple altercations.

The scene was brought under control within two hours with the help of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and state police. Two others with minor injuries were also taken to hospitals.

Police say 30-year-old Chalmeale Gillin, a 16-year-old and two others were charged with offenses that include resisting an officer. Twenty-nine-year-old Britney Gillin was charged with aggravated assault and 39-year-old Latania Magee was charged with aggravated battery.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.