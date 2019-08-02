Traffickers sentenced for shipping drugs through FedEx

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two men who used Federal Express to ship heroin and methamphetamine from Arizona to Kansas have been sentenced to federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 34-year-old David Thomas, of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and four months in prison. And 36-year-old James Reich, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced to four years and three months. They both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Prosecutors say the investigation began when a drug dog alerted on a box at a FedEx facility. The box contained more than half a pound of heroin.

The investigation led to Kansas City, Kansas, home. FedEx records showed six similar packages were delivered to that address. Investigators then linked Thomas and Reich to the address and to one another.