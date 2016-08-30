Suspect arrested in death of 25-year-old man in Noble County

MARLAND, Okla. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has been arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in connection with the death of another man in Noble County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says members of the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Task Force apprehended Wayne Lee Delodge in Shawnee on Monday. OSBI agents took Delodge to the Noble County Jail, where he was booked on a felony first-degree murder complaint.

Authorities say Delodge is a suspect in the death of 25-year-old Jejuan Samuel of Tulsa, whose body was found on the grassy shoulder of Oklahoma Highway 156 near Marland on Sunday morning. The Office of the State Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death, but OSBI investigators say it appears Samuel suffered trauma to his body.