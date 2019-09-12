3 teenagers arrested in Michigan woman’s fatal shooting

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old Detroit boy wearing a GPS tether is one of three teens arrested in the armed robbery and fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman.

The 14-year-old, a 13-year-old and 17-year-old are being held in connection with last week’s killing of Saja Aljanabi and they could be involved in other crimes in the area, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said Thursday.

Aljanabi was shot while sitting in a car. Haddad said that around the same time, another woman was robbed in Dearborn and a shot was fired at a man in separate incidents.

The 17-year-old was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop and crash on Detroit’s west side. The 13- and 14-year-olds were arrested Monday in Detroit. The younger two suspects are being held in the county youth home, while the 17-year-old is jailed.

The names of the suspects were not released. Dearborn officers had made previous contact with the 13- and 14-year-olds in a shoplifting case that led to the 14-year-old wearing a tether, Haddad said.

The tether did not factor into their arrests in Aljanabi’s slaying, he added.

“It didn’t help us to locate him,” Haddad said. “It helped us to track the movements after we got him. That’s going to prove to be very valuable.”

Police have said that Aljanabi, of Warren, had gone to Dearborn to take her mother to a mosque for prayer. She was an innocent victim, Haddad said.

“If I were in that car, or you were in that car, the same thing would have happened,” the police chief said.