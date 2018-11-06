Springfield student accused of sexual assault at 2 schools

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield high school student is facing charges for allegations he sexually assaulted two girls in stairwells at two different schools.

Marquies Thomas, 17, was charged on Sunday with multiple counts of sodomy and sexual abuse, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

A female Central High School student reported to Springfield police on Friday that Thomas groped and forced himself on her in a stairwell, according to a probable cause statement. Another student witnessed part of the encounter, the documents stated.

Court records describe a similar incident in June 2017 involving Thomas forcing himself on a different girl in a stairwell. The school’s name has been redacted from documents obtained by the newspaper.

Neither incident was captured by surveillance video.

Online court records don’t show an attorney listed for Thomas, who’s being held in Greene County Jail on $30,000 bond. Missouri is one of five states that automatically try 17-year-olds in adult courts.

The Springfield Public Schools district released a statement about the allegations on Monday, saying the district is fully supporting the Springfield Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

“As a school district, we are obligated by law to protect the privacy of students involved, so we are limited in the amount of information we can publicly share,” the district said. “We can assure you, however, that our discipline procedures for Safe Schools Act violations, like those alleged, include long-term suspension and/or potential expulsion.”

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com