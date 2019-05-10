FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Poland’s president to meet Trump at White House in June

 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife have been invited to the White House in June to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, an aide to Duda said Friday.

Krzysztof Szczerski, who heads the president’s office, said the exact dates of the visit would be announced in Washington in coming days but that the meeting would be shortly after the June 5-6 Three Seas Initiative summit in Slovenia of regional leaders.

Szczerski said the talks in Washington would focus on energy, transport, telecommunications and economic issues, as well as increasing U.S. business and military presence in Poland. Duda will also visit the U.S. West Coast and Texas for energy talks.

Duda said recently he always meets with Trump “very eagerly and with great pleasure” and that such meetings are a good opportunity to discuss matters of great importance to Poland. Speaking on TVN24 this month, Duda stressed that bilateral ties are very good.

Poland has been lobbying for the U.S. military to increase its presence on Polish soil, fearing Russia’s increasing military presence, and is awaiting a decision on that.

Duda has also invited Trump to Warsaw to attend the Sept. 1 observances of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

Trump was in Poland in 2017.

_______

This story has been corrected to show the Three Seas Initiative summit is taking place in Slovenia, not in Poland.