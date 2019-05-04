FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Handyman made dolls worth thousands, but never saw a penny

By LAURA CORLEY
 
Share

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Before toymakers realized there was a market for black baby dolls, a black handyman in Macon was making them by hand.

When he was not working on houses for white families in Macon during the late 1800s and early 1900s, Leo Moss was painting the faces of his friends and family on papier-mache heads, coloring their skin with chimney soot or boot dye.

Today, the dolls are rarities worth thousands of dollars. Moss never saw a penny of it. He died poor and it is said he is buried in a pauper’s grave in Illinois.

Private collectors and a few museums across the country are among those in possession of the dolls. None of them are on display in his hometown of Macon, where his story is not often told as a part of the city’s history.

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

A couple of months ago, an infant doll with plump cheeks, a tiny dimple and sad eyes was displayed at the National Museum for Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City, Missouri.

Amy McKune, curator of collections there, said Moss was rediscovered as an artist in the 1970s.

“His family still had many of the dolls in their collection at that point,” she said. “A collector who discovered him purchased some of the dolls from the family. The doll in our collection was one of those.”

Moss’ family sold more than a dozen of his dolls to the Myla Perkins collection, to other collectors in Europe and other parts of America.

“It’s interesting and unfortunate that they don’t have any in Macon, Georgia,” McKune said.

Moss, she said, is important because “he was representing and creating African American dolls and not many people were doing that.”

Decades ago, some of the dolls were displayed in a temporary exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, according to Telegraph archives.

It’s unclear how many Leo Moss dolls are in existence today, but at least two of them are modeled after white sisters who were daughters of one of his employers.

Except for the glass eyes, most of the dolls are made with scrap material Moss found working as a handyman.

The dolls are expressive and often visibly sad. Some are pouting. Others have tears streaming down their faces.

Little is known about what inspired the sad expressions, but two possibilities are explored in archives and books about the history of dolls.

The first one is that sadness Moss’ life inspired the crying dolls. It is said that Moss’s wife left him and took their child to New York to live with a man whom Moss purchased doll parts from, McKune said.

The other legend is that, “if a child started to cry when he was modeling it, he would just put the tears in,” she said.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com