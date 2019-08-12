Crews search Lake Michigan for boater off Indiana beach

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Crews are searching Lake Michigan for a missing boater off a beach in northwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers responded Sunday evening to the waters off Marquette Park Beach in Gary following a 911 call about an unmanned vessel circling in the water. Authorities recovered the boat and were searching for its operator.

Gary police say the search was ongoing Monday for 45-year-old Pawel Knych, whose cellphone and life jacket were recovered with the boat.

The DNR says Monday morning that a sonar search was taking place.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boater was seen going into the water from the moving boat. Watercraft and helicopters were used during the search.