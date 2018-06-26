FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former North Carolina congressman Bill Hendon dies at 73

 
FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP) — Bill Hendon, a former lawmaker representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, has died. He was 73.

Ward Hendon, a nephew, confirmed Tuesday that his uncle died last Wednesday at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City after a long illness.

Hendon served two separate terms in Congress, from 1981 through 1983, and from 1985 through 1987.

After serving in Washington, Hendon co-authored “An Enormous Crime,” a book which provided accounts of U.S. prisoners of war abandoned in Southeast Asia which also outlined how those POWs were treated during their captivity. One chapter described how POWs were used as human shields to protect military and civilian targets in North Vietnam.

Bill Hendon is survived by two daughters and five grandchildren.

A private memorial service is scheduled at a later date.