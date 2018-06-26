Former North Carolina congressman Bill Hendon dies at 73

FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP) — Bill Hendon, a former lawmaker representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, has died. He was 73.

Ward Hendon, a nephew, confirmed Tuesday that his uncle died last Wednesday at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City after a long illness.

Hendon served two separate terms in Congress, from 1981 through 1983, and from 1985 through 1987.

After serving in Washington, Hendon co-authored “An Enormous Crime,” a book which provided accounts of U.S. prisoners of war abandoned in Southeast Asia which also outlined how those POWs were treated during their captivity. One chapter described how POWs were used as human shields to protect military and civilian targets in North Vietnam.

Bill Hendon is survived by two daughters and five grandchildren.

A private memorial service is scheduled at a later date.