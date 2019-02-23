Lathan re-elected as GOP party chairwoman

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans have re-elected Terry Lathan of Mobile as state chairwoman.

Lathan was re-elected Saturday as the leader of the Alabama Republican Party. Leadership elections occurred during the party’s winter meeting in Birmingham.

Lathan was first elected chairwoman in 2015.

She has said a major goal of the party is to win back the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Doug Jones. Jones is the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Alabama.

The Senate election is in 2020.