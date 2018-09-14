FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

George Washington students grow food for homeless neighbors

By RACHEL NANIA
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Those walking the block of 24th and H Streets NW will likely notice several things: Cars and buses whizzing by, doctors and nurses hustling to the hospital, and a motorcade or two barreling through the narrow streets.

But look closely — just a few feet from the sidewalk — and you’ll see George Washington University seniors Isabelle Moody and Elizabeth Ferrante digging in the dirt.

More specifically, they’re tending to a bed of vegetables in the middle of the busy Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

“We have lots of Swiss chard and kale; these are going to be some squash and zucchini for the winter,” said Ferrante on a recent tour through George Washington University’s sustainable garden.

Other news
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal

University students launched the GroW Garden in 2009, and in the last few years, the garden’s leaders have turned its focus toward feeding the city’s homeless population.

Each week, garden managers harvest crops — sometimes up to 40 pounds — and load up a wagon, which they wheel around the corner to Miriam’s Kitchen, an organization that works to end chronic homelessness, starting with a home-cooked meal.

“The greens are huge; the kale and the Swiss chard are big items; and (our guests) love the cherry tomatoes that they give us. They’re like popping little pieces of candy in the mouth,” said Cheryl Bell, executive chef at Miriam’s Kitchen.

Recently, the students who maintain the garden have started growing produce based on the demands that come from Miriam’s Kitchen. Herbs and tomatoes are at the top of the request lists, followed by greens.

Once at Miriam’s, priority for the produce is given to residents in permanent supportive housing. Everything else is used in salads, sides and dressings served at dinner in the basement of Western Presbyterian Church on Virginia Avenue NW.

When Moody and Ferrante come across a few odds and ends in the garden — two carrots here, a half-bunch of kale there — they donate the items to the university’s on-campus food pantry.

“I think that’s just part of our mission of trying to think about what exists beyond GW’s bubble and how we, as students, need to think about communities who are experiencing food insecurity in D.C.,” Moody said.

Ferrante added, “I think (the garden) is really special, in the way that it connects people.”

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com