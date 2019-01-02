FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Indiana seeks fine against trucking company over fish kill

 
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana regulators are seeking a more than $12,000 fine against a Texas trucking company accused of causing a fish kill in eastern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management recently issued a notice of violation against MOB Carriers, Euless, Texas, which does business as TX Loadrunners.

The agency proposes that the company pay a $12,500 civil penalty for the fish kill.

IDEM says a truck overturned along Interstate 70 in June, spilling about 1,000 gallons (3,785 liters) of a cosmetic ingredient used in shampoos, shower gels and foam baths.

That substance impacted about four miles of a creek with what IDEM called “significant foaming.”

Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Marty Benson tells The Star Press more than 40,000 fish were killed in the spill near the city of Richmond.

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com