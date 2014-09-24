Peru arrests woman in US housing fraud scheme

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities say they have captured a U.S. woman accused of fraudulently obtaining home loans in Virginia for unsophisticated borrowers, most of whom later lost their homes.

The FBI estimates financial institutions lost tens of millions of dollars in the scheme that netted Peruvian-born Rosita Vilchez and her co-conspirators more than $7 million while operating in 2005-2007 from a real estate agency in Manassas, Virginia.

Peruvian police Col. Manuel Roncalla says the 40-year-old Vilchez was arrested Tuesday in a wealthy Lima district and will be extradited to the United States to face bank fraud and other charges.

The FBI alleges Vilchez targeted borrowers who could not read the English-language loan documents they were asked to sign — documents that misstated their incomes and assets.

She was indicted in 2012.