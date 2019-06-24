FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pickup hits 2 horses in Louisiana; 1 rider dead, 1 hurt

 
ERWINVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say one man is dead and another seriously injured after their horses were hit from behind by a pickup truck.

Trooper Taylor Scrantz says in a news release that the truck driver was unharmed.

Both horses were killed.

Scrantz says the riders were heading west in the west lane of Louisiana Highway 620 near Erwinville when the westbound 1997 Dodge Ram hit the horses about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Scrantz says 33-year-old Temell Dunn died Sunday and 34-year-old Jonathan Stewart was seriously injured.

He says the driver did not show any signs of impairment, and was wearing his seat belt.

Scrantz says troopers believe both riders may have been impaired, and blood samples have been taken for testing.

The crash is still being investigated.