Several residents, officers hurt in apartment complex fire

UPPER MERION, Pa, (AP) — A fast-moving fire that roared through an apartment complex in Pennsylvania left roughly a dozen people injured, including several police officers.

The fire started around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Kingswood Apartments in Upper Merion, authorities said. It quickly spewed flames and thick, black smoke throughout the building, but emergency crews were able to help many residents escape.

Most residents fled the building on foot, authorities said, but some people reportedly jumped from their balconies to escape the flames.

Everyone who lived in the building got out, authorities said. Most of the injured residents and police suffered smoke inhalation and related problems, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.