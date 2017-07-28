Man sentenced to prison for illegal firearm possession

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who illegally possessed assault-style weapons and ammunition has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Robert Kurtzer was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Boston to serve seven years in prison with three years of supervised release. The Patriot Ledger reports (http://bit.ly/2tPyL2P ) that Kurtzer plead guilty in April to possession of assault-style firearms, which he had been banned from owning due to a prior conviction.

Kurtzer was arrested in 2016 after he told police — who had stopped him for a traffic violation — that he had a large number of weapons in his vehicle. In a later search of his home in Weymouth, police found two AR15-style assault rifles.