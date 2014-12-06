4 people stabbed on Amtrak train in Michigan

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

4 people stabbed on Amtrak train in Michigan

 
Share

NILES, Michigan (AP) — A man wielding a knife stabbed four people aboard a passenger train Friday, including an Amtrak employee, police said.

The suspect, 44, of Saginaw, Michigan, was in custody and police said all four wounded people were taken to hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. Police were still trying to figure out what motivated the attack. His name was not immediately released.

The train was traveling from Chicago to Port Huron, Michigan, and the attack happened at Niles, Michigan, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Passenger Caitlin Cipri told the South Bend Tribune in Indiana that she was packing her things to get off the train when she heard screaming. She initially thought the suspect was punching a passenger until she saw the butt of a knife. Cipri said she then saw the man stab two other people.

“It was terrifying and you don’t think something like that is going to happen to you,” Cipri said. “It’s terrifying that things like this happen.”

Niles Police Chief Jim Millin said police dispatch received a call from the train around 7 p.m. from someone reporting a suspicious person. When police arrived at the Niles train station, the attack was underway, Millin said. Police stormed the train and used a Taser on the suspect before taking him into custody.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said the Amtrak Police Department is helping Niles city police with its investigation. She said the company arranged alternate transportation for 172 passengers.