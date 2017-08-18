FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man gets life for killing woman; brother goes on trial next

 
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — One of two brothers accused of killing a woman they met at a bar has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 30-year-old Daniel Durning was sentenced Wednesday immediately after jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder. Durning’s brother, 36-year-old Aaron Durning, is scheduled for trial next month on the same charge.

Authorities say the brothers met 57-year-old Lisa Barberi at a bar next to a Pensacola hotel in November 2015. Surveillance video shows the three people leave the bar and go back toward the motel. They all ended up in Barberi’s room, and footage shows the brothers leave two hours later.

A maid found the woman’s body the next morning. She had been beaten, stabbed, mutilated and burned with an iron.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com