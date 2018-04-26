FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Oklahoma governor lifts burn ban in 22 counties due to rains

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has lifted burn bans in 22 counties because of recent rainfall.

Fallin on Thursday reduced the number of counties under the ban from 36 to 14.

Oklahoma State Forester George Geissler says recent showers have reduced dangerous fire conditions, but notes parts of the state are still at risk for wildfires.

Several large wildfires have burned in western Oklahoma, including one that scorched about 448 square miles (1,160 sq. kilometers), largely in Dewey County.

Still under the burn ban are: Beaver, Beckham, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties in western Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle.