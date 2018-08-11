FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for dad’s slaying

 
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for stabbing his father to death last summer northwest of Mount Vernon.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Lane Maurice Davis of Bow was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

Court documents say Lane Davis argued with his parents at their Samish Island home July 14, 2017, and that he accused them of being “leftists” and “pedophiles.”

Charles “Chuck” Davis died at the home.

Lane Davis apologized to his family in court.

His public defender Adam Yanasak said his client was in intense emotional distress at the time and that an evaluation by forensic psychiatrist Mark McClung showed that a combination of dissociative disorder and Asperger’s syndrome played a role in Lane Davis’ loss of control.

