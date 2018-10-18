FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man gets 20 years for stabbing stranger with screwdriver

 
Share

OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man who stabbed another man in the head with a screwdriver has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports 34-year-old Steven Haynes, of Oswego, was sentenced this week in Oswego County Court after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Haynes stabbed a stranger in an “unprovoked” attack at the Oswego County Department of Social Services building in the town of Mexico in June. Authorities say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes says the victim was fortunate he wasn’t killed in the attack.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com