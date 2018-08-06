FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Couple sentenced to prison in fatal rooming house fire

 
Share

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man and woman have been sentenced to prison in a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania rooming house fire.

Sixty-six-year-old Thomas McQueen and 54-year-old Alice Reimiller both pleaded guilty last week to third-degree murder.

They had been scheduled for trial Monday on second-degree murder charges in the March 2016 fire in Hazleton that killed 58-year-old Gordon Wanser.

Authorities alleged that during an argument, McQueen lit a box on fire and tossed it at Reimiller in anger, and that started a blaze that spread to the whole building. Wanser died of smoke inhalation.

Luzerne County Judge Michael Vough sentenced McQueen to eight to 16 years and Reimiller to six to 12 years in state prison. Both will be credited for more than a year spent behind bars since their arrests.