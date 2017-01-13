Man acquitted in slaying of sister of NBA’s Reggie Bullock

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2014 slaying of the transgender sister of Detroit Pistons player Reggie Bullock.

The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2jMcvkY ) reports that 46-year-old Shawn Oliver of Hagerstown was acquitted of all charges Thursday.

He was charged with first-degree murder in the July 2014 stabbing death of 26-year-old Mia Henderson, formerly known as Kevin Long.

Investigators found Oliver’s DNA under Henderson’s fingernails. But defense Attorney Isabel Lipman says they had consensual sex the night before Henderson’s body was found. Lipman says phone records indicate Oliver returned to Hagerstown while Henderson was still alive.

Oliver is currently serving a 10-year sentence for a 2015 drug conviction.

News media report that Bullock tweeted the verdict on Thursday along with a broken-heart emoticon and "#standupforMIA.”