$23M to get Detroit students tablets, internet amid pandemic

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

$23M to get Detroit students tablets, internet amid pandemic

By COREY WILLIAMS
 
Share

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — About 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit will receive computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic in one of the nation’s poorest big cities.

Schools across Michigan closed in March as part of the state’s stay home order to slow the spread of the virus. And while many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online, Detroit lagged because nine out of 10 students don’t have access to tablets, computers or the internet.

“When our executive team began prioritizing COVID-19 relief efforts, the issue of digital inequity for Detroit students rose to the top,” said Jerry Norcia, president and chief executive of DTE Energy.

The Detroit-based utility’s foundation is one of the groups contributing a total of $23 million to the initiative. Each student in the Detroit Public Schools Community District is expected to receive a tablet by the end of the academic year in June.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

“We recognized that we needed to take action urgently to close the digital divide for these students and provide them with the tools necessary to thrive in the 21st century,” Norcia said.

About $17 million will be used to buy the tablets, according to district Superintendent Nikolai Vitti. Another $6 million will be spent on internet accessibility, which will be free to parents and students — who will own the tablets — for the first six months of the program.

The school district will fund internet access after that, Vitti said.

There also are plans to look at providing tablets and internet to 36,000 Detroit students who attend charter schools and other schools.

Nationwide, nearly 3 million students make do without home internet because of the high costs of service and gaps in its availability. The disadvantaged students are more likely to be students of color, from low-income families or in households with lower parental education levels.

The nation’s largest school districts, including Los Angeles and New York, are spending millions of dollars to provide devices and internet connections for students. Smaller districts are finding ways to boost wireless internet in school parking lots and distribute hot spots. Still, others are sticking with paper assignments and books because the digital equity issues are too much to overcome.

In April, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order closing K-12 school buildings for the rest of the academic year and that the state’s 1.5 million-plus students would learn remotely. Districts were given flexibility on how to create distance learning programs with phone lessons, online classes and mailing materials to homes as options.

The Detroit district printed lesson packets. Online learning also was made available to students with internet access.

About a third of Detroit’s 640,000 residents are believed to be living in poverty. In 2018, the median household income in the city was about $29,500, according to the U.S. Census. Michigan’s poverty rate is about 15% and the state’s median household income in 2018 was about $54,900.

“When we look back to this time in 10 years, we will see that this moment changed the trajectory of education in our city,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said of the effort to help students learn online.

Fellowship Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Wendell Anthony began approaching philanthropic and business leaders and Duggan three to four weeks ago with the idea. How the city is responding to the pandemic “has caused us to stand,” said Anthony, who also is president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP.

Other partners in the Connected Futures program include the Kellogg Foundation, Quicken Loans, General Motors and the Skillman Foundation.