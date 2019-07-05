Man saves swimmer at Jersey shore on Fourth of July

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is being credited with helping save a swimmer who got stuck in a current on Independence Day.

Fire Chief Scott Evans says Justin Freeman, of Atlantic City swam out into the waves to try to help the man at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials have not yet identified the swimmer but say he’s in his mid-40s and from Philadelphia.

The beach at Caspian Avenue was crowded at the time with about 200 people there to watch the holiday fireworks. The lifeguard was no longer on duty.

Freeman tells The Press of Atlantic City he swam out with his boogie board to help. By the time he got the man to a secure structure, the fire department had arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

