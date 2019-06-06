Correction: Opioids-Synthetic Urine story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story June 5 about a bill banning synthetic urine used to skirt drug tests, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of politician Theresa Gavarone. She is a state senator, not a state representative.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Bill would ban synthetic urine used to skirt drug tests

An Ohio lawmaker wants to prevent people from using fake urine to defeat drug tests with legislation banning its manufacture, sale or possession

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker wants to prevent people from using fake urine to defeat drug tests with legislation banning its manufacture, sale or possession.

State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, a Bowling Green Republican, introduced the bill banning synthetic urine Tuesday as the nation continues to struggle with an opioid crisis. Similar bans are already in place in at least 18 states. In Mississippi last year, it was dubbed the “Urine Trouble” bill.

Fabricated urine has become increasingly popular with drug users who use it to defeat drug screenings administered by employers, law enforcement and courts. It costs around $17 and comes with instructions for microwaving it to bring it to body temperature.

Gavarone said drug users are employing synthetic urine to avoid seeking treatment and are risking public safety.