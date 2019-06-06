FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Correction: Opioids-Synthetic Urine story

 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story June 5 about a bill banning synthetic urine used to skirt drug tests, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of politician Theresa Gavarone. She is a state senator, not a state representative.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Bill would ban synthetic urine used to skirt drug tests

An Ohio lawmaker wants to prevent people from using fake urine to defeat drug tests with legislation banning its manufacture, sale or possession

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker wants to prevent people from using fake urine to defeat drug tests with legislation banning its manufacture, sale or possession.

State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, a Bowling Green Republican, introduced the bill banning synthetic urine Tuesday as the nation continues to struggle with an opioid crisis. Similar bans are already in place in at least 18 states. In Mississippi last year, it was dubbed the “Urine Trouble” bill.

Fabricated urine has become increasingly popular with drug users who use it to defeat drug screenings administered by employers, law enforcement and courts. It costs around $17 and comes with instructions for microwaving it to bring it to body temperature.

Gavarone said drug users are employing synthetic urine to avoid seeking treatment and are risking public safety.