The Latest: Senate backs bill promoting film diversity

 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on legislation related to California’s film tax credit program (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The California Senate is supporting a bill aimed at promoting diversity in California’s film and television industry.

It now heads to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

The state awards $330 million per year in tax credits to selected movies and TV projects filmed in California.

The legislation would newly require projects that apply for the credit to report diversity statistics to the state and designate a person to handle sexual misconduct claims.

__

4 p.m.

California lawmakers are trying to encourage better sexual harassment reporting and diverse hiring in the movie industry through the state’s film tax credit program.

The Assembly on Monday approved an update to the tax credit program, which awards up to $330 million per year in credits to selected productions filming in California.

For the first time, feature film and television projects that apply for the credit would need to report diversity statistics to the government and designate someone to handle misconduct claims.

The bill now moves to the Senate. It was negotiated as part of the state budget and Gov. Jerry Brown is expected to sign it.

It comes amid fierce discussion about widespread sexual misconduct and discrimination in the industry.