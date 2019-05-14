FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Couple faces felony case after 35 Chiuhuahuas found at home

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man and woman face five felony animal torture and abuse charges after authorities investigating the discovery of three dog corpses in a box outside an animal shelter found 35 Chihuahuas at the couple’s home.

KTNV-TV reports that employees alerted police who traced the box and a vehicle seen on video when a woman left it in February at the Animal Foundation.

Officers arrested 64-year-old Brian Savage on May 2 and 46-year-old Camilla Kepler on May 10.

Court records show they’re due in court May 21 for a preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

Their attorneys didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to messages.

Animal Foundation officials say the dogs from the house are getting medical and behavioral care with a goal of putting them up for adoption.

___

Information from: KTNV-TV, http://www.ktnv.com