FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy joins law firm

 
Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Former 4th District Rep. Trey Gowdy is joining a South Carolina law firm now that his Congressional term is over.

Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough said Thursday in a news release that Gowdy is joining their staff and will work in Greenville and Washington, D.C.

Gowdy did not seek re-election to the seat he held for eight years.

He told The Greenville News he has no plans to return to politics, either as an elected official or a lobbyist.

Other news
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

“If I enjoyed politics, I wouldn’t be leaving,” said Gowdy, who represented Greenville and his home county of Spartanburg for eight years.

Gowdy will be part of the firm’s White Collar Defense & Government Investigations team. He’ll focus on internal and government investigations and corporate compliance.

“There are scores and scores of investigations that are not criminal in nature,” he said. “They’re never going to lead to criminal charges, but you still want to find out what happened.”

The former chairman of the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee lead the Congressional investigation of former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton and the terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

The Benghazi investigation and the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election are examples, he said, of political bias that drove him to retire from office.

“In politics, because our country is so divided and so polarized, for the most part people have already made up their minds,” he said. “If you value the art of persuasion, there’s not much persuasion to be done.”

Gowdy returns to private practice for Nelson Mullins, which he left in 1994 to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office, where he served as a federal prosecutor until 2000 before running for the state’s 7th Circuit Solicitor.

Former Greenville state Senator William Timmons was elected in November to replace Gowdy in Washington.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com