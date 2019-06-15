FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Kentucky’s high court rules in trampoline park injury case

 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court has ruled that a damage waiver signed by a parent at a trampoline park does not protect the park from liability in the case of an injured child.

The Courier Journal reports that the court said Thursday it reached a unanimous decision in a lawsuit against House of Boom, a Louisville trampoline park where an 11-year-old girl broke her ankle in August 2015.

The girl’s mother had signed a waiver warning of the risk of serious injury, paralysis or death, when she bought tickets for her daughter.

The mother alleged House of Boom failed to adequately supervise customers or follow safety policies. House of Boom cited the waiver in seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal.

The court ruled that the public’s interest in protecting children renders liability waivers at for-profit operations unenforceable.

